US Government Offers $3,000 Cash, Free Ticket for Self-Deportation

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a temporary enhancement to its voluntary departure programme, offering undocumented immigrants a financial incentive of $3,000 along with a free flight ticket if they register to leave the country through the CBP Home mobile app by December 31.

The incentive marks a sharp increase from the previous $1,000 offered to individuals who opted for self-deportation using the app. DHS officials said the higher payout is part of a year-end push to encourage undocumented migrants to depart voluntarily before stricter enforcement resumes in the new year.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that nearly 1.9 million people have left the United States voluntarily since January 2025, with tens of thousands using the CBP Home programme. She added that individuals who fail to take advantage of the scheme could face arrest, detention and permanent restrictions on returning to the US.

The programme is open to people who entered the country without authorisation, overstayed their visas, or violated visa conditions such as working while on a student visa or remaining in the US after their visa expired.

According to DHS, individuals who self-deport through the CBP Home app may also be eligible for waivers on certain civil fines and penalties related to visa overstays or previous failure to depart.

To participate, applicants must submit personal details and required documents through the app, after which the US government will arrange and pay for their travel back to their home country.

Officials highlighted the key difference between voluntary departure and forced deportation. Those removed by enforcement action often face detention and long-term or permanent re-entry bans, while individuals who leave voluntarily may retain the possibility of legally returning to the US in the future, depending on their immigration history.

The department confirmed that the $3,000 self-deportation incentive will expire on December 31, after which standard enforcement measures will be reinstated.