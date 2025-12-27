Christmas Holidays 2025: Schools to Remain Closed Till December 31 in Many Areas

Students across the country have another reason to celebrate, as the government has announced a holiday for schools on December 31. With schools already closed for Christmas, this extra holiday has added to the festive cheer among students.

Christmas Holidays Schedule

Christmas holidays begin from December 24. Schools will remain officially closed on December 25 (Christmas Day) and December 26 (Boxing Day).

Extended Break for Missionary Schools

Christian missionary schools will enjoy a longer holiday stretch — from December 24 to January 2, 2026, giving students nearly eight days of Christmas break.

Holidays Implemented Nationwide

Across India, many government and private educational institutions have declared Christmas holidays. In several schools, the vacation will continue from December 24 up to January 1.

Holiday Status for Other Schools

For most other government and private schools, holidays will be observed on December 24, 25 and 26. Reports also suggest that December 31 may be declared an additional holiday in some regions.

December 31 Declared a Holiday in Kerala District

While Telugu states are yet to issue an official notification regarding December 31, authorities in the Sivagiri region of Thiruvananthapuram district, Kerala, have declared a school holiday on that day. The district collector issued formal orders.

Reason: Sivagiri Festival

With large numbers of devotees expected to attend Sivagiri celebrations from December 30 to January 1, schools in the Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala areas will remain closed.

Boxing Day Holiday

Along with Christmas celebrations on December 25, educational institutions will also remain closed on December 26 in observance of Boxing Day.

Overall, with Christmas festivities and additional holidays, students are set to enjoy a joyful and festive end to the year.