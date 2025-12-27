Hyderabad Mega GHMC Takes Shape With 12 Zones and 300 Divisions

The state government has formally completed the long-pending expansion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), paving the way for the creation of a “Mega GHMC” aimed at positioning the city among leading global metros. With the issue of a government gazette, GHMC’s jurisdiction has been extended from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km, covering areas up to the Outer Ring Road.

As part of the reorganisation, 27 surrounding municipalities and municipal corporations have been merged into the GHMC fold, creating a unified Greater Hyderabad with 300 divisions. The expansion is accompanied by a decentralisation drive intended to strengthen governance in the enlarged civic body by doubling the number of administrative zones and circles.

Earlier, GHMC operated with six zones and 30 circles. Under the new framework, the number of zones has been increased to 12, while circles have been doubled to 60. Officials said the restructuring exercise marks the conclusion of months of consultations, official deliberations and public representations from residents of several localities.

Sources in the civic administration said that the locations of zonal and circle offices have also been identified, although a formal government notification is still awaited. A separate gazette is expected shortly to finalise the reorganisation and officially notify the new administrative set-up.

New Zonal Structure

The existing zones of Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Charminar, LB Nagar, Khairatabad and Secunderabad will continue, while six new zones, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Shamshabad, Golconda and Rajendranagar, have been added.

The Serilingampally zone has been significantly restructured, with only the Miyapur, Serilingampally and Patancheru circles retained. Newly merged areas such as Ameenpur and Narsingi have also been included in the revised configuration.

During the consultation phase, residents of Tukkuguda had opposed their inclusion in the Charminar zone. Taking note of the objections, authorities have now placed Tukkuguda under the Shamshabad zone.

Old City Gets Three Zones

The Old City will now be divided into three zones, Golconda, Charminar and Rajendranagar, comprising traditional Patanagar localities.

Quthbullapur will have the highest number of circles at seven, followed by Rajendranagar with six. Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Golconda, Secunderabad, Uppal, Malkajgiri and Charminar will each have five circles, while Kukatpally, LB Nagar and Shamshabad will have four circles each.

Also Read: Hyderabad Municipal Services Go Smart with GHMC AI Chatbot