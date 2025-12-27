Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 27: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Prices
On December 27, 2025, gold and silver prices in India continue to be shaped by global markets, domestic demand, and changing currency values. Precious metals hold a strong place in Indian households — not only during weddings and festivals, but also as trusted investment options. Here’s an overview of today’s rates.
Gold Prices Today - December 27:
Gold prices have edged up slightly, supported by rising international demand and inflation concerns.
24K (999) gold: ₹13,946 per gram
22K gold (commonly used in jewellery): ₹12,766 per gram
Gold prices typically fluctuate based on global gold rates, the US Dollar exchange rate, and seasonal jewellery demand — especially during the festive months.
City-wise gold prices
Delhi:
- 24K — ₹13,941/g
- 22K — ₹12,781/g
Mumbai:
- 24K — ₹13,926/g
- 22K — ₹12,766/g
Kolkata:
- 24K — ₹13,926/g
- 22K — ₹12,766/g
Chennai:
- 24K — ₹13,987/g
- 22K — ₹12,821/g
Silver Prices Today - December 27:
Silver is currently trading at around ₹2,34,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced near ₹2,3,900 per kilogram. Silver remains popular both for ornaments and investment, and unlike gold, its price is also heavily influenced by industrial demand.
City-wise silver prices (Silver 999 per 10 grams)
Delhi: ₹2,341
Mumbai: ₹2,341
Kolkata: ₹2,341
Chennai: ₹2,451
Both gold and silver continue to reflect wider economic sentiment, and investors often track daily price changes closely before making buying decisions.