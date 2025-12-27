Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 27: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Prices

On December 27, 2025, gold and silver prices in India continue to be shaped by global markets, domestic demand, and changing currency values. Precious metals hold a strong place in Indian households — not only during weddings and festivals, but also as trusted investment options. Here’s an overview of today’s rates.

Gold Prices Today - December 27:

Gold prices have edged up slightly, supported by rising international demand and inflation concerns.

24K (999) gold: ₹13,946 per gram

22K gold (commonly used in jewellery): ₹12,766 per gram

Gold prices typically fluctuate based on global gold rates, the US Dollar exchange rate, and seasonal jewellery demand — especially during the festive months.

City-wise gold prices

Delhi:

24K — ₹13,941/g

22K — ₹12,781/g

Mumbai:

24K — ₹13,926/g

22K — ₹12,766/g

Kolkata:

24K — ₹13,926/g

22K — ₹12,766/g

Chennai:

24K — ₹13,987/g

22K — ₹12,821/g

Silver Prices Today - December 27:

Silver is currently trading at around ₹2,34,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced near ₹2,3,900 per kilogram. Silver remains popular both for ornaments and investment, and unlike gold, its price is also heavily influenced by industrial demand.

City-wise silver prices (Silver 999 per 10 grams)

Delhi: ₹2,341

Mumbai: ₹2,341

Kolkata: ₹2,341

Chennai: ₹2,451

Both gold and silver continue to reflect wider economic sentiment, and investors often track daily price changes closely before making buying decisions.