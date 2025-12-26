Bank Holidays in January 2026: 15 Days Closures For Festivals, Weekend Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the bank holiday schedule for January 2026, confirming that public and private sector bank branches across multiple states will remain closed on numerous days throughout the month. In total, banks will not operate for 15 days, combining festival-related holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

The RBI has advised customers to check the city-specific holiday list before planning branch visits, as holidays may vary depending on regional events and local observances.

Festival and Observance Holidays in January 2026

Banks will stay shut on the following dates due to national and regional celebrations:

January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day / Gaan-Ngai – Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Shillong

January 2 (Friday): New Year celebrations / Mannam Jayanthi – Aizawl, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

January 3 (Saturday): Birthday of Hazrat Ali – Lucknow

January 12 (Monday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti – Kolkata

January 14 (Wednesday): Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu – Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Itanagar

January 15 (Thursday): Pongal / Makara Sankranti / Uttarayana Punyakala / Maghe Sankranti – Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Vijayawada

January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day – Chennai

January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal – Chennai

January 23 (Friday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Saraswati Puja / Basanta Panchami / Vir Surendrasai Jayanti – Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day – Major cities nationwide including Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and others

Weekly Closures Add to Total Holidays

In addition to the above regional holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays, increasing the total non-working days to 15.

January 10 (Second Saturday)

January 24 (Fourth Saturday)

All Sundays: January 4, 11, 18, and 25

Plan Transactions Early to Avoid Delays

With 15 non-working days scattered across the month, customers are encouraged to use ATMs, online banking, mobile banking, and digital payment services for uninterrupted transactions. Those needing in-person services should schedule visits in advance to avoid holiday closures.