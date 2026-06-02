Trisha’s Cryptic Post Sparks Vijay Rumours Again

Actress Trisha Krishnan has once again grabbed attention on social media after sharing a cryptic post that quickly went viral among fans. The post, which spoke about love, peace, and staying calm, has sparked fresh discussions online amid ongoing rumours linking her with Vijay.

According to reports, Trisha shared messages such as “Choose love, choose peace” and other posts focusing on self-worth and emotional clarity. While she did not mention Vijay or address any rumours directly, the timing of her posts led many fans to speculate about their meaning.

The actress has remained silent about the ongoing speculation surrounding her personal life. Neither Trisha nor Vijay has publicly confirmed any of the rumours that have been circulating on social media and entertainment platforms.

Adding to the buzz, Trisha has recently shared several similar messages about love, peace, and positivity. These posts have continued to fuel conversations among fans, with many trying to interpret them as indirect responses to the rumours.

Despite the online chatter, Trisha remains busy with her film career and continues to focus on upcoming projects. While the speculation shows no signs of slowing down, the actress has chosen not to comment, leaving fans guessing about the meaning behind her cryptic posts.