Peddi Censor Report: Mutes, Cuts and Changes

The much-awaited sports drama Peddi, which also incorporates strong patriotic elements, has successfully completed its censor formalities and received a UA16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to the censor certificate, the film was reviewed by a panel comprising Chennamaneni Sravanti, Nayak Santosh Saikiran, Guduri Pavani, Rita Nagaraj, and Regional Officer Rahul Gavlikar. During the review process, the censor board reportedly raised objections to certain dialogues and visual elements featured in the film.

The board recommended the removal or modification of a few objectionable dialogues appearing at various points in the movie. Several offensive expressions were either muted, deleted, or replaced with alternative dialogues as per the board's directions. In addition, the board suggested changing a reference to "Rajasthan" appearing at the 122-minute mark. A CGI visual depicting a middle-finger gesture at around 48 minutes was also asked to be removed.

Following the suggested revisions, the makers implemented the necessary changes and resubmitted the film for certification. Satisfied with the modifications, the CBFC granted Peddi a UA16+ certificate.

As per the certification guidelines, viewers aged 16 and above can watch the film without restrictions, while those below 16 years of age are advised to view it under parental guidance.

Meanwhile, Regional Officer Rahul Gavlikar officially confirmed the film's runtime after the completion of all censor-related procedures. According to the CBFC certificate, Peddi has a total runtime of 189 minutes, making it a little over three hours long.

With the censor process now complete, the road has been cleared for the film's theatrical release. Promotional activities for Peddi have gathered significant momentum across the country in recent weeks, and anticipation among fans continues to soar ahead of its release.

Disclaimer: The above information is based on details available in the film's censor certification records and reports circulating within the film industry. Any further modifications, if any, will be subject to the final theatrical version released by the makers.