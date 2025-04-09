Hyderabad MMTS Expansion Receives Rs 1,169 Crore Approval from Union Government

The Union government has approved the next phase of Hyderabad's Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) with an investment of Rs 1,169 crore. This expansion aims to improve suburban rail services in the city. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the approval, stating that the project will add six new railway lines, covering a total distance of 102.4 kilometers, and include key infrastructure upgrades to strengthen urban transit.

South Central Railway (SCR) will oversee the execution of the project. One major part of the plan is to quadruple the 12-kilometer Ghatkesar-Moula Ali C-Cabin section to improve train movement efficiency. Additionally, the 1.4-kilometer Falaknuma-Umdanagar line and the 22-kilometer Sanathnagar-Moula Ali bypass will be doubled to increase track capacity.

Other improvements include a new 5-kilometer link between Tellapur and Ramachandrapuram, along with the doubling of the 14-kilometer Medchal-Bollarum line. Electrification will also be done for the 15-kilometer route connecting Secunderabad and Bollarum. A third 33-kilometer railway line will be constructed from Ghatkesar to Yadadri, enhancing connectivity in the eastern part of Hyderabad's suburban network.

However, the Telangana state government needs to contribute its pending share of Rs 279 crore to ensure that the project progresses on schedule.

This expansion project is expected to boost urban transit, improve train efficiency, and offer better connectivity for Hyderabad’s growing population.