NVS Reddy Gets Extension as MD of Hyderabad Metro

The Telangana government has extended the tenure of Sri N.V.S. Reddy as Managing Director of both Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for another year, effective from April 1, 2025.

This decision was made through Government Order (G.O.) Ms. No. 82 by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department. The extension follows a recommendation by the Managing Director of HMRL, citing the ongoing critical planning and documentation phase of the Metro Phase-2 and Airport Metro projects.

Sri N.V.S. Reddy, who retired on June 30, 2016, was set to continue his role until June 30, 2025, before this new extension.

The order was officially issued by Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore, emphasizing that Reddy’s leadership is crucial for the successful completion of these important infrastructure projects in the city.