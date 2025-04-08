Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: Causes, Symptoms & Ways to Prevent the Silent Epidemic

According to a report released on World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, fatty liver disease, once primarily associated with alcohol consumption, has emerged as a silent epidemic. Among 257,199 individuals screened, 65% were found to have the condition, with 85% of them being non-alcoholic.

What is Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)?

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects individuals who consume little to no alcohol. It is caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. Obese or overweight individuals are most likely to be diagnosed with NAFLD.

NAFLD ranges in severity from hepatic steatosis, also known as fatty liver, to a more severe form called Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH leads to liver inflammation and damage due to fat deposits. Severe NASH may cause scarring of the liver, known as cirrhosis, and can even result in liver cancer.

Symptoms of NAFLD

NAFLD often presents with no obvious symptoms. The recent health report emphasized the need to move towards a preventive healthcare model, rather than seeking medical intervention only after symptoms appear.

Some symptoms to watch for include:

Fatigue

Pain and discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen

According to the Mayo Clinic, possible symptoms of NASH and cirrhosis (severe scarring) include:

Itchy skin

Abdominal swelling (ascites)

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the legs

Spider-like blood vessels just beneath the skin’s surface

Enlarged spleen

Red palms

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

What Causes NAFLD?

While the exact cause of fat buildup in the liver is unknown, both NAFLD and NASH are linked to several factors:

Genetics

Overweight or obesity

Insulin resistance (when your cells don’t take up sugar in response to insulin)

Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugar)

High levels of fats in the blood, especially triglycerides

How to Prevent NAFLD