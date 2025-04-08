Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver: Causes, Symptoms & Ways to Prevent the Silent Epidemic
According to a report released on World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, fatty liver disease, once primarily associated with alcohol consumption, has emerged as a silent epidemic. Among 257,199 individuals screened, 65% were found to have the condition, with 85% of them being non-alcoholic.
What is Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)?
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects individuals who consume little to no alcohol. It is caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. Obese or overweight individuals are most likely to be diagnosed with NAFLD.
NAFLD ranges in severity from hepatic steatosis, also known as fatty liver, to a more severe form called Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH leads to liver inflammation and damage due to fat deposits. Severe NASH may cause scarring of the liver, known as cirrhosis, and can even result in liver cancer.
Symptoms of NAFLD
NAFLD often presents with no obvious symptoms. The recent health report emphasized the need to move towards a preventive healthcare model, rather than seeking medical intervention only after symptoms appear.
Some symptoms to watch for include:
- Fatigue
- Pain and discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen
According to the Mayo Clinic, possible symptoms of NASH and cirrhosis (severe scarring) include:
- Itchy skin
- Abdominal swelling (ascites)
- Shortness of breath
- Swelling of the legs
- Spider-like blood vessels just beneath the skin’s surface
- Enlarged spleen
- Red palms
- Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)
What Causes NAFLD?
While the exact cause of fat buildup in the liver is unknown, both NAFLD and NASH are linked to several factors:
- Genetics
- Overweight or obesity
- Insulin resistance (when your cells don’t take up sugar in response to insulin)
- Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugar)
- High levels of fats in the blood, especially triglycerides
How to Prevent NAFLD
- Healthy, Clean Diet: A nutritious diet is essential for preventing many diseases, including NAFLD. A diet rich in fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients can help prevent fat buildup in the liver. Additionally, controlling portion sizes is crucial.
- Maintain a Healthy Weight: If you are overweight or obese, losing weight is a key step in preventing or managing NAFLD.
- Exercise: Regular physical activity not only keeps you fit and healthy but also contributes to mental clarity and creativity.
- Avoid Alcohol and Sugar: Steer clear of sugary drinks like soda, sports drinks, juices, and sweetened tea. Alcohol can damage the liver, so it should be either minimized or completely avoided.