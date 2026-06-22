Good News for Hyderabad Thai Food Lovers: Fireback and Barback Make Grand Debut

Hyderabad's rapidly evolving culinary scene has welcomed a major new addition with the launch of Fireback and Barback, two distinctive hospitality concepts from EHV International, the company behind some of India's most celebrated dining destinations, including Indian Accent, Comorin, Hosa and Chor Bizarre.

Located at The Loft in HITEC City, the twin concepts mark EHV International's first foray into South India, bringing together authentic Thai cuisine and a vibrant cocktail culture inspired by Bangkok's legendary nightlife.

A Taste of Thailand in the Heart of Hyderabad

Named after Thailand's striking national bird, the Siamese Fireback, Fireback is a tribute to the country's rich culinary traditions and flame-driven cooking techniques. The restaurant is led by legendary chef David Thompson, widely regarded as one of the world's foremost authorities on Thai cuisine.

With Fireback, Thompson has crafted a menu that celebrates the depth, complexity and authenticity of Thai cooking, offering Hyderabad diners an experience comparable to some of Bangkok's finest restaurants.

"Thai cuisine is much more than spice and heat. It is a delicate interplay of flavours, textures and aromas," says Chef David Thompson. "Fireback celebrates the richness of Thailand's culinary traditions, and we hope guests in Hyderabad will discover the depth and diversity that authentic Thai food offers."

Supporting the culinary vision is Chef Kaustubh Haldipur, Fireback's Brand Chef, whose extensive expertise in Asian cuisine helps bring the concept to life.

A Menu That Balances Tradition and Innovation

The culinary journey begins with elegant small plates such as Miang Kham, featuring betel leaves layered with pomelo, roasted coconut and peanuts. The refreshing Pineapple Som Tam combines sweet, sour and spicy elements through pineapple, tamarind, palm jaggery and peanuts.

Vegetarian diners can indulge in flame-grilled pumpkin and sweet potato coated in rich gorlae sauce, while seafood lovers can savour the luxurious Soft-Shell Crab Red Curry, infused with ginger and kaffir lime.

Classic favourites including Thai Green Curry and Thai Omelette have also been elevated with refined techniques while retaining their comforting authenticity.

Enter Through Bangkok's Chinatown

Before stepping into Fireback, guests pass through Barback, a contemporary cocktail destination inspired by the electric energy of Bangkok's Chinatown.

The concept takes cues from Yaowarat, Bangkok's iconic late-night district, where bold flavours, smoky cooking techniques and vibrant social experiences converge.

The menu features bar bites such as Crispy Lotus Root Chips and Prawn Toast with Sesame and Hot Mustard, alongside dishes including Chili Oil Dumplings, Chongqing Tofu, Citrus Chili Seabass, Black Pepper Chicken, and Lamb Meatball Skewers.

More substantial offerings like Street Wok Fried Rice, Claypot Glass Noodles, Mapo Tofu, and Butter Pepper Prawns showcase the dynamic flavours of wok-fired cooking.

Cocktails Inspired by Southeast Asia

The beverage programme, curated by Varun Sharma, Head of Bars at EHV International, is equally ambitious.

Inspired by Southeast Asian ingredients such as pandan, yuzu, kaffir lime, coconut, mango, guava, lemongrass and tamarind, the cocktail menu blends innovation with regional authenticity.

Standout creations include the Tom Yum Gimlet, Pandan Negroni, Mango Rice, Perilla Spritz, Soy & Mango, and Rose Rickey, each designed to complement the cuisine while delivering distinctive flavour profiles.

The experience is further enhanced by a carefully curated wine programme from Kevin Rodrigues, Head of Wines at EHV International, featuring labels specifically selected to pair with the spice and complexity of Thai cuisine.

Design Meets Hospitality

The restaurant's architecture was developed by Incubis Consultants India, while the interiors were designed by London's acclaimed Russell Sage Studio under the guidance of EHV Director of Design Rashmi Khattar. Development Director Vikas Bhasin oversaw the project's execution.

The design seamlessly blends contemporary luxury with traditional Thai influences, creating a warm and immersive dining environment. Barback extends the experience with rich burgundy tones, golden accents, layered textures and mood-driven lighting that evolves throughout the evening.

As night falls, Afro-house-inspired music and an intimate ambience transform the venue into a lively social destination reminiscent of Bangkok's vibrant nightlife.

Hyderabad Chosen for South India Debut

Explaining why Hyderabad was selected as EHV International's first destination in South India, Founder Chairman Rohit Khattar said the city's growing appreciation for world-class dining experiences made it a natural choice.

"Hyderabad has emerged as one of India's most exciting culinary destinations, with an audience that deeply appreciates quality, innovation and hospitality. It was a natural choice for our first venture in South India," Khattar said.

"With Fireback, we are bringing approachable, authentic Thai cuisine to the city, while Barback introduces a completely new cocktail-led experience inspired by Bangkok's Chinatown. Together, they represent our vision of creating destinations where food, beverage and atmosphere come together seamlessly."

He added, "We hope Hyderabad enjoys both concepts, which have found their home in The Loft, a beautiful building owned and designed by RMZ into an expansive, social, cultural and premium workspace hub unlike any other in the city."

With Fireback and Barback, Hyderabad gains more than just a restaurant and cocktail bar. The twin concepts offer a complete sensory journey that combines authentic Thai flavours, inventive beverages, immersive design and world-class hospitality—further cementing the city's position as one of India's most exciting culinary destinations.