Telangana Cracks Down on Unsafe Sleeper Buses, Seizes Three Vehicles

The Telangana Transport Department has launched a special drive against sleeper buses fitted with glass-enclosed cabins. Officials say these unauthorized modifications can pose serious safety risks to passengers during emergencies.

As part of the inspection drive, authorities seized three private sleeper buses that were found operating with glass cabins installed around passenger berths. Officials stated that these structures violate approved safety norms and could make evacuation difficult in the event of an accident or fire.

Transport officials carried out inspections at various locations in Hyderabad and found several buses with unauthorized alterations. They warned that strict action would be taken against operators who fail to follow safety regulations. The department has also directed bus owners to remove such modifications immediately.

According to officials, passenger safety is the top priority, and no compromise will be allowed on safety standards. Operators found violating the rules may face fines, vehicle seizures, and even legal action.

The Transport Department has said that inspections will continue across the state to ensure that private buses comply with all prescribed safety norms. The crackdown is part of the government's broader efforts to improve passenger safety on long-distance bus services.