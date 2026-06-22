YS Jagan Expresses Shock Over Tirupati Road Tragedy

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident near Udumvaripalle in Pullampeta mandal of Tirupati district, where an APSRTC bus collided with a lorry, claiming the lives of young Puneeth Sai and student Yashwitha.

YS Jagan said the loss of two young lives at such a tender age was heartbreaking and conveyed his profound condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed that they find the strength and courage to endure this irreparable loss.

Jagan also urged the government to ensure immediate and advanced medical treatment for all those injured in the accident and to take special measures to save their lives. YS Jagan called upon the authorities to extend all necessary assistance and support to the affected families during this difficult time