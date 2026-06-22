Telangana Student Dies in US During STEM OPT Training

A tragic incident has left a family in Telangana mourning the loss of their only son. Arun Sai Reddy Bollendula, a 26-year-old student from Mahabubnagar, passed away in the United States after reportedly suffering from an illness.

Arun had moved to the US to pursue higher education and had successfully completed his studies. He was living in Tampa, Florida, and was undergoing practical training under the STEM OPT (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Optional Practical Training) program.

His sudden demise has shocked family members, relatives and friends both in India and abroad. Arun was the only son of Venkat Reddy and Sarala, making the loss even more heartbreaking for the family.

Following his death, efforts have been initiated to bring his mortal remains back to India. Supporters and well-wishers have started fundraising activities to assist the family with the expenses involved in repatriating the body.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by Indian students and their families when unexpected tragedies occur abroad. The grieving family is now awaiting support to complete the formalities and bring Arun home for his final rites.

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