Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack Movie: Rs. 21 Crore Pressure on Tillu!

Tollywood hero Siddu Jonnalagadda emerged a giant sensation when he came with a quirky DJ Tillu back in 2022. The movie turned out to be a sensational blockbuster, and it's also one of the most re-watched movies on OTT among the Telugu youth. Siddu managed to back that up with Tillu Square and got his first-ever Rs. 100 crore film. The movie, released amid huge pressure and expectations, ended up benefiting the makers big-time.

Before making the third part of the Tillu series, Siddu has signed up for multiple films that are slated for release in the next one and a half years. The first in this list is Jack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. There is decent buzz riding on the film ever since its first teaser, and the audience interest has reached a high with the release of the trailer.

Laced with Siddu-mark dialogues throughout, Bhaskar made sure to use the hero's strengths to good effect while attempting to balance it with a good story. Except for the songs, the movie had managed to impress movie lovers, and there will be significant interest on the initial day of its release, i.e., tomorrow.

Siddu Jonnalagadda's newfound stardom is evident in the film's pre-release business. However, the theatrical business presents a distinct challenge for the hero. The movie has done a business of Rs. 20 crores in the theatrical market, and for Jack to be called profitable, it has to collect Rs. 21 crores.

Given the success of Tillu Square, Siddu may face challenges, but if the general audience disapproves of Jack, the situation could rapidly deteriorate for the producers. Everything hinges on the feedback from the audience following tomorrow's morning show.