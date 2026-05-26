EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER: Priya Sakhi Song Wins Hearts

The makers of EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER have unveiled the film’s second single “Priya Sakhi” and the melody is already winning hearts with its emotional depth and soothing vibe. Centered around the feeling of love, the song beautifully expresses the silent emotions, admiration and affection a young man carries for someone special.

Lyricist Suresh Banisetti pens heartfelt lines that feel simple yet deeply relatable. Every word blends seamlessly with the mood of the song, making it instantly connect with listeners. Adding soul to the composition, singer K S Harisankar delivers a captivating performance with his soft and expressive vocals.

Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab once again proves his brilliance by creating a melody that feels fresh, calming, and emotionally rich. The instrumentation flows gently throughout the track, enhancing the mood without overpowering the vocals. The song carries a breezy feel while also leaving behind emotional warmth, making it a perfect repeat-listen melody.

Visually, “Priya Sakhi” stands out with its stunning London backdrop. The scenic visuals add elegance and freshness to the song, while Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya share charming chemistry on screen. Their pairing once again reminds audiences why they became one of the most loved young on-screen pairs after Baby.

Directed by debutant Aditya Haasan, EPIC – FIRST SEMESTER is backed by producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. Coming to theatres this July.

With “Priya Sakhi” the film promises a youthful love story filled with emotion, innocence and heartfelt moments. More exciting updates about the film are expected soon.

Priya Sakhi from EPIC Lyrical Song