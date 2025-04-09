Mega DSC 2025 Preparations Underway; AP Education Reforms Targeted for Completion by June 2025

AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh has instructed officials to complete the implementation of reforms in the education department by June. In a recent review meeting with officials, the minister discussed key issues including educational reforms, the upcoming Mega DSC recruitment, SSC and Intermediate examination results, and the development of a performance dashboard.

During the meeting, Minister Lokesh emphasized: “We must initiate preparations for the Mega DSC recruitment at the earliest, ensuring there are no legal hurdles. Necessary arrangements should also be made to release SSC and Intermediate exam results in a timely manner. These results should be made available on the recently launched ‘Mana Mitra’ app as well. Additionally, the Union Minister has already approved the proposal to host a conclave of education ministers from various states in Andhra Pradesh this August. We must begin the necessary preparations for this significant event.”

Transfers and Promotions

The minister further added, “An alternative to GO-117 must be finalized at the earliest. Textbooks should be ready before the reopening of schools. Teacher transfers and promotions must be conducted in a transparent manner. Steps should also be taken to develop key educational infrastructure in Amaravati, including a central library, training academy, and a museum.”

He also approved the completion of teacher transfers in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas during the summer vacation.