Feud in actor Mohan Babu's family resurfaces

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) The feud in the family of veteran Tollywood star Manchu Mohan Babu resurfaced as his actor son Manchu Manoj sat in front of the house after he was denied entry on Wednesday.

Day after lodging a police complaint of car theft against his brother and actor Manchu Vishnu, Manoj reached the family house at Jalpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. However, he was not allowed to enter the house. Manoj was sitting in front of the closed gate.

Police personnel were deployed outside the house to prevent any untoward incident.

Actor Manchu Manoj filed a complaint with the Narsingi police on Tuesday alleging that his brother Manchu Vishnu had stolen expensive items and his car from the house when he went to Rajasthan to celebrate the birthday of his daughter.

Manoj stated in his complaint that on April 1, when he had gone to Jaipur, Vishnu, along with 150 people, trespassed into the Jalpally residence and took away his car. He alleged that his security staff was attacked.

According to Manoj, Vishnu and his aides destroyed his belongings.

Manoj claimed that his car was traced to Vishnu's house. Manoj told media persons that when police went to Vishnu's house to recover the vehicle, it was sent to Madhapur.

Differences cropped up in the family of Mohan Babu late last year following alleged property disputes.

Manoj had earlier lodged complaints against Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu. Cases were also registered against Manoj on the complaint by his father and brother.

On February 3, Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj appeared before the Rangareddy District Collector and District Magistrate over a property dispute.

They indulged in a verbal exchange in front of the Collector. Mohan Babu complained that Manoj had encroached on his property.

Mohan Babu, a former member of Rajya Sabha, demanded that Manoj vacate his house. He argued that Manoj could not stake a claim to the property bought with the money earned by him.

Mohan Babu wrote a letter to officials, seeking protection under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. He alleged that Manoj illegally entered his residence in Jalpalli and was demanding property rights.

The house at Jalpally had also witnessed a clash on December 10. Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5) in connection with the incidents that occurred at the house.

Mohan Babu had landed in further trouble when he attacked a television reporter after snatching the mike from his hand. He was booked for an attempt to murder.

Actor Manchu Vishnu, who is backing his father in the dispute and Manoj separately appeared before Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu in response to the summons issued to them.

In January, Manoj was stopped from entering Mohan Babu University by police in Tirupati.

