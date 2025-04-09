Telangana Summer Holidays 2025 Dates Confirmed: April 24 to June 11

As per the official academic calendar, summer vacation in Telangana schools will begin on April 24. That means students will enjoy a 46-day break, providing ample time for rest after a hectic school year. The Summer holidays continue till June 11. The classes will commence on June 12, 2025.

All in all, April is shaping up to be a month of much-needed downtime for school children across the state!

Summer Holidays for Intermediate Students

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has officially announced summer holidays for all the intermediate colleges in the state. According to the new order, the colleges will be closed between March 31 and June 1, and the new session will begin on June 2.