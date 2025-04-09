April 12–14: Second Saturday, Sunday & Ambedkar Jayanti – 3-Day Holiday for Telangana Schools

Here’s some cheerful news for students and teachers across Telangana — the state government has officially announced the summer vacation schedule for schools, and there’s an added bonus: a long weekend is right around the corner!

Three-Day Break from April 12 to 14

Students can look forward to an extended weekend this month. Here’s how it stacks up:

April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday — a regular school holiday

April 13 (Sunday): Weekly off

April 14 (Monday): Public holiday in celebration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

This creates a perfect three-day break for students, teachers, and school staff to relax and recharge.

More Holidays in April

April is packed with additional holidays:

April 10 (Wednesday): Mahavir Jayanti – optional holiday

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – public holiday

April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday

With these festivals and weekends, April promises several well-spaced breaks before the summer officially kicks in.

Summer Vacation Dates Confirmed

As per the official academic calendar, summer vacation in Telangana schools will begin on April 24. That means students will enjoy a 46-day break, providing ample time for rest after a hectic school year.

All in all, April is shaping up to be a month of much-needed downtime for school children across the state!