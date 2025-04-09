April 12–14: Second Saturday, Sunday & Ambedkar Jayanti – 3-Day Holiday for Telangana Schools
Here’s some cheerful news for students and teachers across Telangana — the state government has officially announced the summer vacation schedule for schools, and there’s an added bonus: a long weekend is right around the corner!
Three-Day Break from April 12 to 14
Students can look forward to an extended weekend this month. Here’s how it stacks up:
April 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday — a regular school holiday
April 13 (Sunday): Weekly off
April 14 (Monday): Public holiday in celebration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
This creates a perfect three-day break for students, teachers, and school staff to relax and recharge.
More Holidays in April
April is packed with additional holidays:
April 10 (Wednesday): Mahavir Jayanti – optional holiday
April 18 (Friday): Good Friday – public holiday
April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday
With these festivals and weekends, April promises several well-spaced breaks before the summer officially kicks in.
Summer Vacation Dates Confirmed
As per the official academic calendar, summer vacation in Telangana schools will begin on April 24. That means students will enjoy a 46-day break, providing ample time for rest after a hectic school year.
All in all, April is shaping up to be a month of much-needed downtime for school children across the state!