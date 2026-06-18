UP Schools Summer Holidays Extended Till June 24

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the summer holidays for schools under the Basic Education Council and recognized institutions until June 24 due to the ongoing heatwave conditions across the state.

Earlier, schools were scheduled to reopen on June 17 after the summer break. However, considering the high temperatures and the safety of students, the government decided to continue the holidays for another week.

According to the revised schedule, schools will now reopen on June 25. The decision was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with student health and well-being being the top priority.

The government has also announced that summer vacations will be observed from May 20 to June 24 every year going forward. This move aims to create a uniform academic calendar across the state and avoid repeated holiday extensions during extreme weather conditions.

Meanwhile, teachers, instructors, shiksha mitras, and non-teaching staff will report to schools from June 22 to June 24 to make necessary preparations for the new academic session.

Schools will also organize yoga-related activities on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day before regular classes resume on June 25.

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