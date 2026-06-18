Did Samantha’s Latest Appearance Spark Pregnancy Rumours?

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again become the center of attention on social media. Recent photos and public appearances during the promotions of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram have sparked speculation among some fans about a possible pregnancy.

The rumors started after Samantha appeared in a saree at promotional events. Some social media users claimed that her appearance suggested she might be expecting a child, and the speculation quickly spread online.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Samantha or her team regarding these claims. As of now, the pregnancy rumors remain unverified and are based entirely on social media discussions.

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy promoting Maa Inti Bangaaram, one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year. The actress has been actively participating in promotional events and interacting with fans ahead of the film’s release.

Fans continue to follow Samantha’s updates closely, but until an official statement is made, the ongoing pregnancy rumors should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed news.