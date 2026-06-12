AP Schools Reopen Today, June 12, After Summer Holidays

Schools across Andhra Pradesh have reopened today following the conclusion of the summer vacation, marking the beginning of the new academic session for thousands of students.

The state government has made arrangements to distribute textbooks to students from the very first day of classes. Education officials said the timely distribution of learning materials will help students begin their studies without delay.

The government will also continue implementing the midday meal scheme in schools as usual. Necessary food supplies and menu-related materials have already been prepared and made available at educational institutions to ensure uninterrupted service for students.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Education Department has issued instructions to school authorities and teachers ahead of the reopening. Officials have directed all teachers to report to duty on time and actively encourage student attendance.

Special emphasis has been placed on ensuring maximum student participation during the initial days of the academic year. School administrations have been asked to closely monitor attendance and create a welcoming environment for students returning after the long summer break.

With classrooms once again filled with students, schools across the state are set to begin the new academic year with a focus on learning, attendance, and smooth implementation of welfare schemes.