Hyderabad and Vizag Data Centres: Environmental Concerns Rise

As Telangana and Andhra Pradesh race to establish themselves as major players in India's rapidly expanding data centre industry, environmental concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront. While policymakers view data centres as critical infrastructure for the digital economy, activists and experts warn that unchecked expansion could come at a significant ecological cost.

Hyderabad Emerges as a Data Centre Powerhouse

Driven by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, digital services, and enterprise technology, Hyderabad has transformed into one of India's leading data centre destinations. The city has witnessed a dramatic rise in operational capacity over the past few years, cementing its position as the country's second-largest data centre market after Mumbai.

Industry observers credit Hyderabad's rise to proactive government policies, competitive electricity tariffs, AI-focused incentives, and robust cloud infrastructure. Global technology firms and large enterprises are increasingly choosing the city as a preferred destination for their digital operations.

AP's Aggressive Push Rises Environmental Concerns and Lack of Sustainability

Not to be left behind, Andhra Pradesh is aggressively courting investments in the sector, with Visakhapatnam emerging as the centerpiece of its digital infrastructure ambitions. The state government has unveiled plans to develop large-scale data centre projects and position Vizag as a major technology and innovation hub.

Officials argue that these investments will generate employment, attract ancillary industries, and accelerate economic growth. Many proposed projects are also expected to incorporate renewable energy sources as part of their sustainability commitments.

Environmental Alarm Bells Begin to Ring

Despite the economic promise, environmentalists are sounding a note of caution over the rapid proliferation of large-scale data centres in Hyderabad and Vizag.

Critics point out that data centres are among the most resource-intensive facilities in the modern economy, consuming vast amounts of electricity and water to support round-the-clock operations. They warn that the growing concentration of such facilities could place significant pressure on local resources, particularly in regions already facing environmental stress.

Activist groups have also raised questions about regulatory approvals granted to some projects, arguing that existing classifications may not fully reflect the scale and environmental footprint of modern hyperscale data centres.

Concerns Over Water Consumption and Energy Demand

One of the primary concerns revolves around cooling systems, which are essential for maintaining optimal server performance. Experts note that these cooling mechanisms can require substantial quantities of water and energy, particularly in warmer climates.

Environmental researchers are calling for greater transparency regarding projected water usage, wastewater disposal, cooling technologies, and long-term sustainability plans. They argue that comprehensive environmental impact assessments should be mandatory before approving large projects.

"There is a need to evaluate not just the economic benefits but also the cumulative impact on local ecosystems and communities," say environmental advocates.

Global Lessons Offer a Warning

The concerns being raised in Hyderabad and Vizag mirror debates taking place across the world. Several major data centre projects in the United States and Europe have encountered resistance from local communities worried about water depletion, rising energy consumption, and strain on public infrastructure.

In some cases, governments have delayed approvals or ordered additional environmental studies before allowing projects to proceed.

Balancing Digital Growth with Sustainability

The data centre boom presents a significant opportunity for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen their positions in India's digital economy and attract billions in technology investments. However, experts caution that long-term success will depend on striking the right balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship.

As AI adoption accelerates and demand for digital infrastructure continues to surge, policymakers will face increasing pressure to ensure that future development remains transparent, sustainable, and accountable. The challenge for Hyderabad and Vizag will be to harness the benefits of the digital revolution without compromising the environmental resources on which local communities depend.