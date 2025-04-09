BRS social media in-charges appear before Telangana Police in AI-generated video case

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media in-charges Manne Krishank and Konatham Dileep on Wednesday appeared before Gachibowli police in connection with a case for allegedly posting Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated videos on social media about the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli near Hyderabad Central University.

In response to the notices served by the police, both the BRS leaders appeared at Gachibowli Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Krishank was seen wearing a black shirt with “deMockRRacy” written on it. He alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was mocking democracy.

The Telangana High Court had Tuesday directed Krishank to cooperate with the investigation.

Krishank had approached the High Court alleging that by booking four First Information Reports (FIRs) concerning the same matter, the Supreme Court guidelines were violated. He also contended that the cases were politically motivated.

While directing Krishank to cooperate with the investigation, the High Court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

The police on Monday handed over notices to Krishank and Dileep, directing them to appear before them for questioning on April 9, 10 and 11.

They have been booked for using AI technology to create videos and post them on social media platforms. According to police, the video in question could potentially mislead public or cause unrest.

FIRs have been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353 (1) (b), 353 (1) (c), 352 (2), 192, 196 (1), 61 (1) (a).

Krishank, however, claimed that every image and video posted on social media platforms on University of Hyderabad campaign were sent by students/journalists. He alleged that the Congress government was filing cases as a damage control exercise.

Targeting the Chief Minister, the BRS leader remarked that it’s not Artificial Intelligence but it is Anumula Intelligence.

He alleged that there was a Rs 30,000 crore scam in Kancha Gachibowli lands. He said since the government had already taken Rs10,000 crore, JCBs were brought in midnight, trees were cut down and students lathicharged.

The Telangana government has taken serious note of fabricated videos and photos on Kancha Gachibowli lands. It has moved the court with a request to order an investigation into fake content using AI.

The government has voiced serious concern over the creation of controversy through the fabricated videos and photos on social media networks that the government seized the lands of Hyderabad Central University.

According to the government, some vested interests made fake videos and AI photos of crying peacocks and injured deer running away after they were hit by bulldozers. Even some famous persons in various fields presumed the fake videos and photos were true and circulated them on social media.

A meeting presided over by the Chief Minister last Saturday noted that Union Minister Kishan Reddy, former Minister Jagadish Reddy, social media influencer Dhruv Rathi, film celebrities John Abraham, Dia Mirza, and Raveena Tandon sent wrong message to society after they uploaded the fake videos and photos on social media believing them to be true.

