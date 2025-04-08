Kancha Gachibowli Land Survey: Telangana Govt Denies Even As HCU Protests

The Telangana government announced on Monday that it would not allow anyone, including University of Hyderabad (UoH) faculty or students, to visit or survey the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land, which has become a controversial issue between the state and citizens. The government stated that, following a Supreme Court order to maintain the status quo, no surveys or activities would be permitted on the land until further court orders.

A committee of ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, explained that the Supreme Court had directed the state to prevent any activity on the land. As a result, the government would not allow surveys or other activities until the court provides further instructions.

On the same day, members of the UoH Teachers Association, civil society members, and Congress leaders met with the ministers at the state secretariat to discuss the issue. The UoH Students Union had met with AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan on Sunday but boycotted the meeting on Monday due to unmet demands.

The protests in Telangana have intensified over the government’s plan to auction land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. Students, faculty, and civil society members formed a joint action committee (JAC) to oppose the government's move, citing concerns about the ecological impact. Recently, the Supreme Court had questioned the urgency of clearing the forested land and imposed a stay on any activities there until further orders. The court also directed a central empowered committee to visit the site and file a report by April 16.

One of the main demands from the JAC was for expert faculty and researchers to be allowed to conduct a damage assessment and biodiversity survey on the 400-acre land before the central empowered committee’s visit. The ministers responded that, as per the Supreme Court’s instructions, the police would remain on the land for security purposes but would consider withdrawing forces from the rest of the campus if the university administration ensures student safety.

Regarding the demand to remove recent cases filed against students and release two students still in police custody, the committee assured it would look into the matter with a sympathetic view and consult the police and law departments for the best possible solution.

The committee also expressed openness to meet with students, but said the ongoing Supreme Court case prevented immediate action on their visit. The UoH Teachers’ Association and civil society members indicated they would participate in discussions once their key demands are addressed.

The UoH Students Union reiterated their concerns, noting that they had attempted to communicate their demands clearly during a meeting with Meenakshi Natarajan on April 6, 2025.