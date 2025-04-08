Why Angad Bedi declares he is ‘always against’ his wife Neha Dhupia

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, famous for their playful banter on social media, shared a delightful new video from their latest pickleball game.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Soorma’ actor posted a video featuring himself, Neha Dhupia, Varun Sood, and Nikhil Chinapa. For the caption, he wrote, “Identify the sport. @nehadhupia @varunsood12 @angadbedi Would you play it?”

The video opens with Angad Bedi telling Nikhil, “You really need to pick yourself up; we are expecting a lot from you… a lot from this bat.” Chinapa humorously asks Bedi, “Are you playing with your wife?” To this, Angad laughingly replies, “No, I’m playing against her. I am always against her.” Hearing this, Neha says, “Can you please turn around the camera? The next pro is right here.” The video also features Angad’s hilarious banter with Varun Sood.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Neha wrote, “It’s official… we have turned into #padel people … and lovin’ it!!!! @angadbedi @varunsood12 @nikhilchinapa @soniarathee.” To this, Nikhil replied, “@nehadhupia waiting to see Padel as a task on Roadies next year.”

Angad Bedi often shares amusing videos with his wife, Neha, on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their fun-filled and playful relationship.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in May 2018, despite never having dated before. Their relationship began as a friendship, although Angad had admired Neha for years. The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mehr, in November 2018. Three years later, in October 2021, they became parents to their second child, a son named Guriq.

On the professional front, Angad Bedi, the son of former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, was last seen in the Telugu film "Hi Nanna" alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shouryuv, the film was an emotional drama that explored the deep bond between a father and his daughter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.