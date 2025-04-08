Mahavir Jayanti 2025: April 9 or 10?

There has been some uncertainty regarding the date of Mahavir Jayanti, with some sources mentioning April 9 and others, April 10. Nevertheless, as per the Jain calendar and traditional Panchang, Mahavir Jayanti officially takes place on April 10, 2025, which is the 2623rd birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism.

The Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Lord Mahavir, or Vardhamana, was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama (the current Vaishali district of Bihar). He was a religious teacher who formulated the fundamental principles of Jainism, such as non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha). Lord Mahavir achieved Moksha (liberation) in 527 B.C. at the age of 72.

Celebrations and Traditions

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with fervor and piety all over the globe by Jain devotees. The celebration differs between communities, but shared practices include the procession of Lord Mahavira's idol on a chariot, also referred to as Rath Yatra, indicating the propagation of his teachings. Charitable activities are also practiced by devotees, showing the spirit of Lord Mahavira for compassion and contributing to society.

Rituals and Practices

The festival features different rituals and practices, including:

Conclusion

Mahavir Jayanti is an important Jain festival, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. The festival is observed with a host of rituals and practices such as Rath Yatra, Abhisheka, devotional hymns and prayers, acts of charity, and visits to the temple. On Mahavir Jayanti, we remember the teachings and principles of Lord Mahavir, which inspire millions of his followers around the globe.

