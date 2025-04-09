Andhra University Centenary Celebrations to Begin on April 26

Minister Lokesh has directed officials to ensure the Andhra University Centenary Celebrations are held on a grand scale. He reviewed the preparations and developmental plans for the university with Vice Chancellor Rajasekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Lokesh said, “The government will extend full support and cooperation for the centenary celebrations. Our goal should be to see the university rank among the top 100 in the QS Rankings. Recruitment to fill vacant positions in universities will begin soon.”

The Vice Chancellor informed the minister that the centenary celebrations will continue for a year, with the inaugural event scheduled for April 26. He also briefed the minister on the university’s long-term vision.