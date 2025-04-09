Logout OTT Release on ZEE5 on April 18

Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan, is set to return to the screens with his latest film Logout. The cyber thriller, directed by Amit Golani, is generating buzz ahead of its OTT release on April 18, 2025, exclusively on ZEE5. The official trailer, released on April 8, teases an intense storyline that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Logout follows the journey of Pratyush, a digital influencer nearing a major career milestone with 10 million followers. His life takes a dramatic turn when a fan hacks his phone, putting him in a dangerous race for survival. Babil Khan’s portrayal of Pratyush showcases his talent in a gripping narrative of technology and obsession.

The trailer has sparked excitement on social media, with fans of Babil praising his acting skills and comparing him to his legendary father. One fan wrote, “He’s Irfan bhai’s son, he’s got the blood of acting. Waiting for the movie,” while another remarked, “Seems like a new masterpiece, just like CTRL.”

Logout has already made waves at prestigious film festivals, including the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Along with Babil Khan, the film features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair. Get ready for a thrilling watch when Logout hits ZEE5 on April 18.