Avatar 3 OTT Release date: When and where to watch?

OTT audiences have become used to watching big-budget films arrive on streaming platforms within weeks of their theatrical release. However, Avatar: Fire and Ash has taken a completely different route by delaying its digital release for nearly six months after hitting theatres.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, the third chapter in the blockbuster Avatar franchise was released in theatres in December last year. While the movie managed to collect huge revenues globally, audience reactions were comparatively mixed when compared to the overwhelming response received by the earlier films in the series.

The original Avatar, released in 2009, became a worldwide sensation and broke multiple box office records. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, also turned into a global blockbuster by earning massive collections across international markets.

Despite the franchise’s popularity, the makers chose not to release Avatar: Fire and Ash immediately on OTT platforms. The English version was first made available on Amazon Prime Video through a paid rental option earlier this year. Now, the official streaming date for subscribers has finally been announced.

According to the latest update, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from June 24. The movie will also be available in Telugu and other regional languages, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the latest installment from the Avatar universe.

The film’s storyline picks up after the emotional events of Avatar: The Way of Water. Jake Sully and Neytiri continue dealing with personal loss while facing fresh threats from powerful enemies. Colonel Quaritch returns with renewed vengeance, this time joining forces with a dangerous fire clan leader named Varang. Along with the RDA forces, they launch another intense battle against Jake’s family.

Packed with visual effects, emotional drama, and large-scale action sequences, Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the epic sci-fi saga created by James Cameron and is expected to attract strong OTT viewership after its digital premiere.

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