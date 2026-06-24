Breakfast Telugu OTT Release: When and where to watch?

OTT platforms continue to add fresh content every week, and a Tamil romantic drama has now made its way to Telugu audiences. The film, titled Breakfast, is currently available for streaming and explores the emotional challenges that can arise in married life.

Starring Ranav, Rosmin, Kritick Mohan, and Amitha Ranganath, the movie was released in theatres on April 24 this year. After receiving a decent response from audiences, it has now arrived on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

The film focuses on how ego clashes, misunderstandings, and unresolved conflicts can damage relationships and families.

The story begins with Lakshmi and her husband, who decide to seek a divorce just months after their marriage due to constant disagreements. During the legal proceedings, a court directs them to attend counselling sessions with a relationship expert.

Despite counselling, the couple continues to argue, prompting the counsellor to share the story of another married couple in an attempt to help them understand the consequences of their actions.

The flashback follows Shanthanu, a young man who falls in love with Janavi. She later helps him secure a position in her father’s company. Determined to marry the man she loves despite her father's objections, Janavi takes drastic steps and eventually marries Shanthanu.

Although the couple initially enjoys a happy relationship, their marriage slowly begins to fall apart. Frequent arguments, emotional conflicts, and domestic issues create a growing distance between them. Even after becoming parents, their relationship continues to deteriorate.

As the narrative unfolds, the connection between the troubled couple from the past and Lakshmi’s marriage becomes clear. The remainder of the film reveals whether the lessons from the earlier relationship can help save another marriage on the verge of collapse.

With its focus on love, marriage, and the impact of unresolved disputes, Breakfast offers a relationship-driven drama for viewers who enjoy emotional family stories.