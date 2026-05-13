Hyderabad Chicken Rates Soar

Chicken prices are increasing rapidly across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana due to the ongoing heatwave. The extreme summer temperatures are affecting poultry farms and reducing chicken supply in the market.

According to traders, many poultry farms are facing problems because of the severe heat. High temperatures are causing stress among chickens and increasing bird deaths, which has reduced production levels. As supply has fallen and demand remains high, chicken prices have increased sharply across the state.

In Hyderabad, dressed chicken prices have now reached around ₹350 to ₹370 per kilogram in many markets. Live chicken rates are currently between ₹190 and ₹220 per kilogram. Some reports also say boneless chicken prices are nearing ₹500 per kilogram in certain areas.

Poultry traders say the heatwave is not the only reason for the price rise. Increased transportation costs, higher poultry feed prices, and strong demand during the wedding season are also adding pressure on the market.

Consumers in Hyderabad are now feeling the burden of rising meat prices, especially during weekends when chicken demand is usually higher. Some families are reportedly reducing chicken purchases or shifting to other food options because of the sudden increase in rates.

Experts believe chicken prices may remain high until weather conditions improve and poultry supply returns to normal. Traders expect prices could come down after the arrival of monsoon rains and lower temperatures.