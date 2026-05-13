Kerala Class 10 Result 2026 on May 15? Check here

Students waiting for the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 may have to wait longer as uncertainty continues over the official announcement date. Earlier, the General Education Department had reportedly planned to release the Kerala Class 10 results on May 15, 2026. However, the absence of a newly formed government and an appointed Education Minister has created confusion regarding the final declaration.

Sources indicate that the evaluation process for the SSLC examinations has already been completed, and all major preparations for publishing the results are in place. The examination board is expected to hold a meeting on Wednesday to provide final approval before the results are officially announced.

The main issue now revolves around who will formally declare the results. Traditionally, the Education Minister announces the SSLC results during a press conference. But with the state still undergoing a political transition and no minister assigned to the education department, officials have not yet confirmed whether the results will be published on the expected date.

A similar situation had reportedly occurred during the 2021 election period when administrative changes affected the timing of official announcements. Due to the current uncertainty, students and parents across Kerala are eagerly waiting for an official update from the authorities.

Despite the confusion over the announcement date, students are advised to keep their registration details ready and regularly check the official result portals for the latest notifications.

Steps to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Online

Once the results are officially released, students can follow these steps to access their marks memo online:

Visit the official Kerala results website.

Click on the “Kerala SSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the submit option.

Your Kerala Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

Students are also advised to take a printout of the scorecard for reference.

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional, and the original certificates will later be distributed through their respective schools.

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