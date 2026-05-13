TVK Vijay Trust Vote: Who Supported? Who Opposed?

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay-led newly-elected TVK government is facing a trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Chief Minister Vijay moved the confidence motion on Wednesday morning, following which Congress, the Left parties, and VCK extended their support to the resolution. AMMK’s lone MLA Kamaraj, who has been expelled from the party, had already announced his backing for the government.

In a surprising development, IUML, which is part of the DMK alliance, also announced its support for the Vijay-led government.

Congress stated that the people had elected the Vijay government with expectations and that the administration must ensure safety and confidence for women. The party further said it was extending support to the government following directions from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, NDA allies — BJP, PMK, and DMDK — staged a walkout from the Assembly.

The Left parties alleged that the BJP had attempted political conspiracies in Tamil Nadu and claimed those efforts were successfully thwarted. They also said their support was aimed at preventing President’s Rule in the state.

VCK, on the other hand, asserted that the Vijay government should not compromise on state rights. The party also urged the government to take a strong stand against the Centre on the delimitation issue and demanded a special law to eradicate superstitious practices.

With the latest support, the Vijay-led TVK’s strength has increased to 106 members, excluding Srinivasa Sethupathi, who remains absent following Madras High Court directions. The numbers are further bolstered by Congress (5), Left parties (4), IUML (2), and expelled AMMK MLA Kamaraj (1).

Although AIADMK has announced support for the government, suspense continues over its stand inside the Assembly. Voting on the confidence motion is expected shortly.