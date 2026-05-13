NTR Birthday: Dragon Glimpse on May 20

NTR is all set to celebrate his birthday on May 20, and excitement among fans is reaching fever pitch. Adding to the celebrations, the makers of his upcoming films are preparing a series of special surprises, making this birthday season even more memorable for NTR fans.

At present, NTR is busy shooting for his much-awaited film with director Prashanth Neel. Marking the first collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker, the project has been kept tightly under wraps, with the team maintaining complete secrecy around the storyline, shooting locations, and character details.

However, the suspense is expected to end soon. The makers have officially confirmed that a special glimpse from the film will be unveiled on May 20. Reports also suggest that the team may finally reveal the film’s title, which is rumored to be Dragon. The update has already created massive buzz among fans and industry circles alike.

Meanwhile, another exciting project in NTR’s lineup is his collaboration with star director Trivikram Srinivas. Interestingly, Trivikram is said to be venturing into the mythological genre for the very first time with this film. The movie is expected to revolve around Lord Murugan, with the tentative title God of War doing the rounds in film circles.

The project has generated huge curiosity, especially because NTR previously explored mythological storytelling as a child artist in Bala Ramayanam. Sources indicate that an announcement video for the ambitious film is already under production and could be released soon.

Apart from these major projects, fans are also hoping for a fresh update on Devara 2, possibly in the form of a new poster or an official announcement. With multiple exciting developments lined up, this year’s birthday celebrations promise to be a grand online festival for NTR fans.