OTT Releases This Week (June 1–7): Dhurandhar 2, Patriot, KD The Devil & More

While moviegoers are gearing up for the theatrical release of Ram Charan's much-awaited Peddi this Thursday, June 4, with special premiere shows scheduled a day earlier (June 3), OTT platforms are also set to offer an exciting lineup of films and web series this week.

Apart from Peddi, Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, is also slated for release this weekend. However, OTT viewers have plenty to look forward to, with several interesting movies and series arriving across major streaming platforms between June 1 and June 7.

Among the highlights is Dhurandhar 2, which is emerging as the biggest attraction among the week's digital releases. Telugu-dubbed titles such as Patriot, KD The Devil, 29, Maa Behan, and The Rise of Ashoka are also expected to draw significant attention. In addition, web series like Made in India, The Pyramid Scheme, and Brown are generating interest among binge-watchers.

OTT Releases This Week (June 1–7)

Disney+ Hotstar

Dhurandhar 2 (Telugu-dubbed film) – June 4

Amazon Prime Video

Made in India (Telugu-dubbed series) – June 3

Clarkson's Farm Season 5 (English series) – June 3

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 (English series) – June 3

The Pyramid Scheme (Hindi series) – June 5

Netflix

Maa Behan (Telugu-dubbed film) – June 4

The Murder of Rachel Nickell (English film) – June 4

29 (Telugu-dubbed film) – June 5

Mexico 86 (Spanish film) – June 5

Office Romance (English film) – June 5

Teach You a Lesson (Korean series) – June 5

The Marked Woman (Spanish film) – June 5

USA 94 (Portuguese film) – June 7

ZEE5

Patriot (Telugu-dubbed film) – June 5

KD The Devil (Telugu-dubbed film) – June 5

Brown (Hindi series) – June 5

Sony LIV

Gullak Season 5 (Telugu-dubbed series) – June 5

Sun NXT

The Rise of Ashoka (Telugu-dubbed film) – June 5

Apple TV+

Cape Fear (English series) – June 4

With a mix of Telugu-dubbed films, international cinema, and highly anticipated web series, OTT platforms are offering viewers a packed entertainment schedule throughout the first week of June. Whether you prefer action, drama, thrillers, or family entertainers, there is something for everyone to stream this week.