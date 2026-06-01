Gold Prices Today, June 1: Big Drop in Gold Rates

In a welcome development for gold buyers and investors, gold prices witnessed a substantial decline on Monday, June 1, 2026, bringing cheer to those planning to purchase the precious metal.

According to market data, the price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹820 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold declined by ₹750 per 10 grams. The price of 18-carat gold also registered a notable drop of ₹610 per 10 grams.

As per the rates published on the Goodreturns website at around 10 a.m., 24-carat gold was trading at ₹1,56,220 per 10 grams in the Hyderabad market. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,43,200 per 10 grams, and 18-carat gold was available at ₹1,17,170 per 10 grams.

24-Carat Gold Prices Across Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

Hyderabad – ₹1,56,220

Vijayawada – ₹1,56,220

Visakhapatnam – ₹1,56,220

Rajahmundry – ₹1,56,220

Anantapur – ₹1,56,220

Warangal – ₹1,56,220

Khammam – ₹1,56,220

Kadapa – ₹1,56,220

Silver Prices Remain Steady

Silver prices remained stable during the day. According to Goodreturns data at around 10 a.m., 100 grams of silver was trading at ₹29,000 in the Hyderabad market, while one kilogram of silver was priced at ₹2,90,000.

The latest decline in gold prices is expected to provide some relief to consumers, particularly those planning jewellery purchases, investments, or wedding-related shopping in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: Precious metal prices are subject to market fluctuations and may change multiple times during the day. The rates mentioned in this article are based on data available at the time of publication. Buyers are advised to verify the latest gold and silver prices with local jewellers or authorized dealers before making any purchase decisions.