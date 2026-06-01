Kavitha Warns Pawan Kalyan Over Janasena Hyderabad Meeting

A political controversy has erupted ahead of Telangana Formation Day celebrations (June 2), with a proposed public meeting by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad drawing sharp criticism from TRS leadership.

TRS chief K. Kavitha warned that any attempt to create divisions among the people of Telangana would not be tolerated. Responding to Pawan Kalyan's planned event in Hyderabad on Monday, she issued a strong political warning.

“We are TRS 2.0. The last time someone took us on, it resulted in the formation of a separate state. This time, there will be serious consequences,” Kavitha said in a pointed remark. She also took a swipe at Pawan Kalyan and the Andhra Pradesh leadership, saying, “You have not been able to build a capital city in your own state, yet you speak about rebuilding Telangana.”

Her comments have further intensified the political debate surrounding the Jana Sena chief’s visit and are expected to add fuel to the already charged atmosphere ahead of Telangana’s statehood celebrations.