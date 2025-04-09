Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Visits Jubilee Hills Pub; Police Struggle to Control Crowds

Sunrisers Hyderabad team caused a stir on Tuesday night when they visited a pub on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45, Hyderabad. The players, accompanied by their families, drew a large crowd of enthusiastic fans, turning the pub into a lively and bustling spot. The excitement around the team's visit prompted the local police to set up a heavy security presence to manage the crowd and ensure safety. The atmosphere became electric as fans eagerly gathered for a glimpse of their favorite players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is gearing up for their next match against Punjab Kings, scheduled for April 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. As the team prepares for the upcoming game, fans are hopeful of a strong performance. The match promises to add another thrilling chapter to the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The team’s visit to the pub only adds to the excitement surrounding the franchise.