AP Red Book Politics: Ramagiri SI targeting YS Jagan to please Naidu

Former MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy has strongly criticized Ramagiri Sub-Inspector (SI) Sudhakar, accusing him of targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to gain favor with current CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Thopudurthi claimed that SI Sudhakar lacked the stature to comment on YS Jagan and unjustly blamed him for the murder of YSRCP activist Kuruba Lingamaiah in Ramagiri. He alleged that the officer had compromised his professional integrity by aligning himself with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stating that SI Sudhakar had effectively "pawned his khaki uniform" to serve the interests of the ruling party.

“TDP leaders are acting with impunity under Sudhakar’s protection,” Thopudurthi said, questioning whether the police uniform was meant to serve the public or to act as a loyalist to the TDP.

He further alleged that SI Sudhakar is eyeing a TDP ticket for the upcoming elections through MLA Paritala Sunitha, although he noted that her influence within the party had waned since she reportedly called Naidu a "servile son." Thopudurthi also questioned the credibility of listing Paritala Sunitha’s relatives—who are accused in Lingamaiah’s murder—as witnesses in the case.

In addition, he accused SI Sudhakar of amassing illegal wealth and condemned the silence of the police department over derogatory remarks made by TDP leaders Atchannaidu and Naidu against law enforcement.

Defending YS Jagan’s recent remarks during his Papireddy tour—where he warned of stripping police officers who were favoring Chandrababu—Thopudurthi said there was nothing wrong in the former CM’s statement.

His remarks reflect the deepening political divide and alleged misuse of law enforcement for political ends in Andhra Pradesh.