Rafael Nadal to Become Father for a Second Time, Wife Maria 5 Months Pregnant!

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is all set to welcome a second child with wife Maria Xisca Perello. Three years after becoming a dad, Rafa is ready to feel that joy again.

Even though there is no official confirmation from the player, multiple Spanish publications have reported that Nadal's wife Maria is currently 5 months pregnant. One of tennis' most endearing couples, Rafa and Maria, will welcome the child next summer.

Their firstborn, Rafael Junior, is already making waves on social media with his adorable looks. He was present during his legendary father's final few matches and has already emerged a replica of Rafael Nadal Sr. Nadal also gifted his son a small Babolat racquet to use, and the videos of him trying to play tennis with it were incredibly touching.

Rafael Nadal's firstborn came at a time when he was at the end of his career, and with him already announcing retirement from tennis, Nadal can solely focus on his family life. With the exception of a few events, the tennis star has largely focused on spending time with his wife and son.

The move is a welcome change for Rafael Nadal, as he had dedicated a major chunk of his life to tennis and focused on the sport without bothering about anything else. It is now time for the tennis star to fully dedicate his energy. Spending time with his son and preparing for the arrival of his second baby must be a busy time for the Nadal household.