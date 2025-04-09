Who is Bryan Johnson? Meet American Millionaire Whose Anti-Aging Experiment Backfired

He transitioned from a tech tycoon to a biohacker, swiftly becoming the epitome of the modern immortality movement. He has committed a staggering $2 million annually to reverse his biological age. The individual in question is American billionaire Bryan Johnson. Over the past few years, Johnson's name has become synonymous with high-tech health hacks.

Bryan has transfused his son's youthful blood and even underwent a full plasma exchange; Johnson has spared no expense in his journey to live forever.

Bryan Johnson is an American venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and author. He is the founder and former CEO of Kernel, a company that creates devices that monitor and record brain activity. More than the companies he had founded and his venture capital investments, Bryan became immensely famous for his anti-aging attempts.

Recently, Bryan Johnson uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, where he candidly revealed that a major miscalculation had occurred involving a drug that he once believed was a cornerstone of his protocol: rapamycin. This immunosuppressant, originally developed for organ transplant patients, has now become rampant in anti-aging circles.

Johnson had been experimenting with rapamycin for over five years. What Johnson expected was rejuvenation, but what he got was surprisingly scary. He experienced mouth ulcers, slow-healing wounds, cholesterol imbalances, spikes in blood sugar, and most importantly, a significant uptick in his resting heart rate. It didn't take much time for Bryan to realize that the drug, instead of preserving youth, might have been fast-forwarding Johnson's time.

Johnson trolled himself by saying he is laughing alongside thousands of people who are witnessing his journey, even as he faces the very outcome he spent millions to avoid. Bryan Johnson had also admitted that he has stopped injecting the drug.