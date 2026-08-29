Mogalirekulu Actress Sireesha Gets Married Again

Telugu television actress Sireesha, who shot to fame with the popular serial Mogalirekulu, has entered a new phase of her life. The actress has tied the knot with anchor and actor Mahendra in a simple wedding ceremony and shared the happy news with her followers on social media.

For the past few days, rumours about Sireesha and Mahendra getting married had been doing the rounds on social media. While fans were still wondering whether the reports were true, the couple surprised everyone by making their relationship official with their wedding.

Sireesha's Television Journey

Sireesha is a native of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana and is known for her work in Telugu television. She comes from a family where her two sisters have also acted in television serials. However, Sireesha went on to establish a stronger identity for herself with her performances.

After gaining recognition through Mogalirekulu, she appeared in several popular serials, including Ramulamma, Swathi Chinukulu, Manasu Mamatha, Chelleli Kapuram, Kalavari Kodalu Kanaka Mahalakshmi and Trishulam.

Over the years, Sireesha has built a loyal following among Telugu television audiences with her performances in various family dramas.

Sireesha's First Marriage

Sireesha was previously married to a man named Naveen, and the couple has a son. However, their marriage came to an end, with Sireesha announcing their separation in 2024.

At the time, the actress revealed that she and Naveen had decided to end their marital relationship due to circumstances beyond their control. She requested fans and followers to respect their decision and also said that she continued to have respect for Naveen.

Since Sireesha is a public figure, she felt it was important to personally share the news with her followers instead of allowing speculation to continue.

Who Is Mahendra?

Sireesha's new husband Mahendra began his career as a radio jockey before entering the television industry. He later appeared in supporting roles in serials such as Intinti Ramayanam and Maguva O Maguva.

Mahendra is currently continuing his career as an actor and is also associated with promotional interviews for films. While details about when and how Sireesha and Mahendra first met have not been revealed, reports indicate that they took the decision to marry after getting the approval of their families.

The couple reportedly exchanged wedding vows in a simple ceremony on Friday. Following the wedding announcement, several fellow actors, industry friends and netizens congratulated the newlyweds and wished them happiness in their new journey.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Mahendra is younger than Sireesha in age. Despite the age difference, the couple has chosen to begin their life together, and their wedding has become a talking point among Telugu television fans.