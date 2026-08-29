Eesha Rebba Enters New Home Named After Her Mother

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba has shared a heartfelt moment from her personal life after moving into a newly built family home. The actress took to social media to post beautiful glimpses of the house and photographs from the Satyanarayana Vratham performed during the housewarming celebrations.

What made the occasion even more special was the name chosen for the new residence. Eesha revealed that the family named the house Nageshwari Nilayam in loving memory of her late mother, making the emotional announcement through a touching note dedicated to her parents.

According to Eesha, her father devoted immense love, effort and dedication to building the house. She said she understands how much he continues to miss her mother, and naming the home after her was a meaningful way for the family to keep her memory alive. The actress expressed that the name gives them a comforting feeling that her mother will always remain a part of their home and their lives.

The actress also shared several pictures capturing the traditional Satyanarayana Vratham, offering fans a glimpse into the family's intimate celebration. The photos reflected a joyful yet emotional milestone as the family began a new chapter together while honouring the memory of a loved one.

On the professional front, Eesha Rebba has steadily built a successful career in Telugu cinema since making her debut with a brief role in Life Is Beautiful in 2012. Over the years, she has featured in several notable films including Anthaku Minchi Aa Tarvatha, Bandipotu, Ami Thumi, Darshakudu, Awe, Brand Babu, Aravinda Sametha, Subrahmanyapuram, Ragala 24 Gantallo and Mama Mascheendra.

She was most recently seen in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, which released in January this year. Alongside her film career, Eesha has also appeared in multiple web series across OTT platforms, continuing to remain an active presence in the entertainment industry.

With her latest post, Eesha Rebba gave fans more than just a glimpse of her new home—it was a heartfelt tribute to her mother and a celebration of family, love and cherished memories.