Irumudi OTT Release Date: When to Watch Ravi Teja’s Film?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s latest film Irumudi has reportedly received a strong response at the box office. After its theatrical run, attention has now shifted to the film’s digital release. Netflix has acquired the OTT rights to the movie, and the latest buzz suggests that Irumudi could begin streaming on the platform from September 18.

While the September 18 date is currently being widely reported, viewers may have to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix or the makers. Fans who missed the movie in theatres are now looking forward to watching Ravi Teja’s performance from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, while Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshatra and Swasika play important roles.

Irumudi Story

Irumudi follows Trinath, played by Ravi Teja, a simple man living in Poluru, a village in the Seeleru region. He earns his livelihood by driving a truck auto and cultivating bananas on his two-acre farm.

Trinath’s world revolves around his daughter Manikanta, affectionately called Manemma, played by Baby Nakshatra. Since there is no school in the village beyond the fifth standard, he even considers stopping her education. Despite being an everyday drinker, Trinath follows a completely different lifestyle during the 41 days of the Ayyappa Deeksha.

Every year, he wears the Ayyappa mala during the Karthika Masam and strictly follows the religious practices. His primary wish is to ensure that his daughter remains safe and protected.

Trinath is also known for standing up for women in his village. Whenever a girl faces a problem, he treats her like his own daughter and tries to protect her.

The story takes a major turn when Gayathri, the daughter of Trinath’s Guruswamy, played by Sai Kumar, suddenly goes missing. Her disappearance sets off a series of events and raises several questions.

What happened to Gayathri? Can Trinath and the villagers find her? What is the real problem haunting the village? These questions form the central mystery of the film.

With its combination of action, emotion and a village-based storyline, Irumudi has generated interest among Ravi Teja fans. The reported Netflix release will give audiences who missed the theatrical experience an opportunity to discover the film on OTT.