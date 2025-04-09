Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date, Significance, Wishes, and Quotes to Celebrate the Jain Festival

Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most revered festivals for the Jain community, will be observed on April 10 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious occasion falls on Trayodashi (13th day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, who laid the foundation for a life rooted in truth, non-violence, and renunciation.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Lord Mahavir is known for his profound teachings on Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity), and Aparigraha (non-possession). His life and philosophy continue to inspire millions across the world to lead a life of compassion and self-discipline. On this day, devotees engage in charitable acts, visit Jain temples, and reflect on his teachings.

Heartfelt Wishes for Mahavir Jayanti

Wishing you and your family peace, harmony, and spiritual bliss on this Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir bless your life with truth, non-violence, and compassion. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Let us follow the path of Ahimsa, truth, and peace shown by Lord Mahavir. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti.

On this holy occasion, may Lord Mahavir inspire you to always walk on the path of righteousness.

May you be blessed with spiritual awakening, compassion, and inner peace on Mahavir Jayanti.

Inspiring Quotes by Lord Mahavir

"Live and let live. Love all. Serve all. Hate none. Ahimsa is the highest religion."

"The soul comes alone and goes alone, no one companies it and no one becomes its mate."

"Every soul is independent. None depends on another."

"Silence and self-control is non-violence."

"All souls are alike. None is superior, none is inferior."

Messages to Share on Mahavir Jayanti