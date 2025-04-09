Bahrain GP: Why Does Red Bull's Max Verstappen Decide to Skip FP1?

In a calculated move by Red Bull Racing, the F1 constructor has announced that Ayumu Iwasa will replace Max Verstappen for Free Practice 1 (FP1) at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025. This decision is in line with Formula 1's policy, which mandates that teams must allow rookie drivers a minimum of two FP1 outings each season.

Red Bull does not make this decision arbitrarily. Max Verstappen's absence from Sakhir this season is due to a specific reason. The FP1 in Bahrain takes place in the daytime, whereas FP2 and the main race take place at night under the lights. As a result, word on the paddock is that FP1 is completely irrelevant here, and its absence is said to be the main reason behind Verstappen opting out of FP1 in Bahrain this year.

The Dutch driver will return for FP2 and all remaining sessions for the weekend, ensuring he doesn't miss out on any of the important nighttime practice when car setup and race simulations matter the most.

Who is Ayumu Iwasa, the driver replacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen at Bahrain FP1?

Rising Japanese star Ayumu Iwasa is no stranger to the Formula 1 paddock. This Red Bull junior has previously driven in FP1 sessions for Red Bull Racing at the Japanese and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix last year. His highly anticipated Bahrain debut marks a significant step in Red Bull's driver program.