YS Jagan’s Raptadu Visit: AP Police Impose Restrictions, Enforce Red Book Politics

As part of what many are calling the “Red Book” style of governance in Andhra Pradesh, targeted actions against YSRCP leaders appear to be intensifying. In this context, police have begun imposing restrictions ahead of YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Anantapur.

According to sources, the police are devising plans to prevent YSRCP leaders and party workers from participating in the event.

YS Jagan is scheduled to visit the Raptadu constituency on Tuesday, specifically Ramagiri mandal's Papireddypalli village. He is expected to console the family of YSRCP leader Kuruba Lingamayya, who was brutally murdered recently.

However, in the lead-up to his visit, the police have imposed several restrictions. Notably, they denied permission for the proposed helipad at Chennekothapalli and instead granted approval for a helipad at Kuntimaddi–Papireddypalli.

Police have also issued warnings discouraging a large gathering of YSRCP supporters at the venue. Reports suggest that the police are preparing to block YSRCP workers at various locations to prevent them from reaching the site.