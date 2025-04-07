Good food, sleep, exercise key for better health: Govt

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Good food, sleep, and exercise are crucial for better health, said the government on Monday on World Health Day.

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. The theme this year is Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.

“This #WorldHealthDay, let’s commit to small healthy habits for a brighter, stronger future,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared in a post on social media platform X.

In a video posted along the post, the ministry advised people to eat good food, with more fruits and vegetables; to move more, and sit less.

“Walk, run, dance, or stretch for 30 minutes a day to stay fit,” the ministry said

“Take a good night's sleep to recharge your body and mind,” it added.

The Ministry also suggested people increase their intake of water, to “keep body cool and energy high” as well as to care for mental health by taking breaks.

“On this World Health Day let's promise to take care of our health every single day,” the Ministry said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to adopt a healthier lifestyle and work towards a life free from obesity.

He emphasised that maintaining personal fitness would be a significant contribution to India's goal of becoming a developed nation -- Viksit Bharat.

"On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!" PM Modi posted on X.

In a video message shared on the platform, the Prime Minister stressed the age-old adage that "health is the ultimate fortune and the ultimate wealth" while sounding an alarm over India's growing obesity crisis.

"You all know that today, our lifestyle is becoming a big threat to our health. Recently, a report has come on the problem of obesity. This report says that by 2050, more than 44 crore Indians will suffer from obesity. This is scary. How big a crisis can this be?" he said.

He called for immediate action to prevent such a scenario and proposed a simple change: "I want to take a promise from you today that we all should reduce our cooking oil by 10 per cent. This will be a big step towards reducing obesity."

He further encouraged people to incorporate regular physical activity into their daily routines.

"Apart from this, we have to make exercise a part of our life. If we keep ourselves fit, then it will be a big contribution to the journey of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.